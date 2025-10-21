Jason Wesley Hawes, October Fit Driver of the Month: ‘If you take care of your truck, you can take care of your body’

Meet Jason Wesley Hawes, our featured Fit Driver of the Month for October. I hope you find his story as inspirational as I did while writing it.

With most truck drivers I interview, the answer to the “why” question — what drives them to take control of their health? — almost always circles back to family. Jason shares a similar motivation, explaining that his kids, who are all athletes, look up to him for guidance on becoming the best versions of themselves.

He reflects on his days as a wrestler and his time in the military, where he went through SEAL training and served as a Navy Rescue Swimmer. After leaving the military, Jason reached a point where he stopped working out. This led to weight gain, prediabetes and high blood pressure — all revealed during a visit to the VA.

Jason says watching his daughter break world records in running made him re-evaluate his own fitness choices. After taking a good look in the mirror, he realized he wasn’t setting the example he wanted for his children.

He set out to change that.

Now, when he’s off work, Jason’s daily routine kicks off at 5 a.m. with his two oldest daughters. Together, they go through more than 30 different lifts covering shoulders, arms, abs, chest and legs.

Later in the day, he spends time with his 5-year-old daughter, affectionately nicknamed “Olympic Olivia,” hitting the track or hiking trail. They run 1 to 3 miles, sometimes more.

At least three to four times a week, Jason also incorporates sauna sessions (180+ degrees for 30 minutes), cold plunges (28 to 49 degrees for three and a half minutes, immersed up to his neck), trips to the pool and hot tub therapy. Jason says the alternating heat and cold therapy helps improve circulation and detoxify his body from road-trip eating habits and the prolonged hours of sitting behind the wheel of his truck.

Maintaining his health while driving is vital.

“I’m a meat-and-potatoes kind of guy,” Jason shared, adding that his current work in oilfields, pipelines and storm recovery often demands higher calorie and protein intake due to physical exertion. When he first started driving over the road (OTR), he opted for salads and fewer calories while still meeting his daily protein goals (1 gram per pound of body weight).

Even while on the road, Jason maintains his fitness with a routine of 100 push-ups, 100 sit-ups, 100 dips on the truck steps and 100 calf raises — split throughout the day in sets of 25 each. If time and energy allow, he also adds bodyweight squats or a walk/run.

This commitment has significantly improved his strength, mental health and overall well-being. Without physical activity during long driving shifts, Jason says he would feel more tired, less focused, suffer from joint aches, struggle to fall asleep and wake up unrested.

Jason acknowledges how difficult it can be to start but stresses that discipline and accountability can transform exercise into something enjoyable.

He reminds others that staying active not only ensures more energy and less physical discomfort but also allows you to enjoy more time with your family.

“If you take care of your truck, you can take care of your body!” he said.

It’s important to have a goal.

For Jason, fitness as a truck driver is about more than just staying healthy — it’s about being present and able for his family.

His wake-up call came when he decided to hit the treadmill one night after three years of no running — and he hasn’t looked back since.

Even though as adults we may never reclaim the fitness levels of our youth, Jason believes we should never let ourselves fall so far out of shape that life becomes less enjoyable or riddled with anxiety over doctor visits. We only get one life, and Jason sees fitness as the key to unlocking a healthier, happier existence.

When I visited with Jason, he told me that he credits people like me — the Trucker Trainer — for challenging and inspiring him to stay in shape. He also urges others not to hesitate in seeking guidance. Though trucking can feel isolating at times, there’s a community out there ready to support you.

Thank you for reading Jason’s story. Stay safe and stay healthy!