Truckstop.com launches dry van-only load board

BOISE, Idaho — Truckstop.com is launching the industry’s first dry van-only load board.

“Small fleets and owner-operators are the backbone of the trucking industry,” said Scott Moscrip, CEO of Truckstop.com. We know this freight recession has been especially tough, with van rates trailing other equipment types and offering some of the lowest pay per mile in the market. That’s why we created a dedicated Van Load Board at a lower price point — to give van carriers quick, verified access to high-quality freight and real-time market data. This Founder’s original pricing reflects our commitment to stand with the industry and support those who need it most during this challenging season.”

The new dry van-only platform enables dry van owner-operators and small fleets to efficiently and affordably find high-quality, verified loads for their specific equipment type, according to a company press release.

Dry Van-Only Platform

“With unlimited searches starting at just $35 per month, carriers gain access to the same verified, high-quality freight they are accustomed to from truckstop.com, plus real-time market data to book loads smarter, faster and negotiate with confidence to secure better rates,” Truckstop said.

The truckstop.com Load Board for Dry Vans offers unlimited load searches and truck postings exclusively for this equipment type, making it easier than ever to find and select the most profitable loads at the lowest cost.

Truckstop.com offers two versions, Basic and Pro, both of which provide tools that help carriers make quick, accurate, and reliable freight-matching decisions.

Dry Van Basic

The Basic version includes the following features:

Private Loads – Directly access freight from approved brokers within a carrier’s network.

Load Popularity and Truck Count by State – Identify loads and lanes with less competition for better negotiating leverage.

Broker Factorability Data – Identify which brokers and loads are eligible for factoring to get paid faster.

Routes Map – Visualize and plan efficient truck routes to minimize miles and ensure on-time deliveries.

Canadian Loads – Broaden load searches to include freight entering and leaving Canada.

Dry Van Pro

The Pro version includes all the Basic features plus same-day and forecast rate data from SONAR Insights to understand market shifts, compare lanes, and negotiate with confidence.

“Freight rates are constantly changing, and small fleets need accurate, real-time data to make smart decisions and negotiate better rates,” said Julie Van de Kamp, chief marketing and operations officer at FreightWaves SONAR. “By integrating SONAR rate intelligence into the Truckstop Load Board, small carriers gain all the visibility advantages that larger companies have in today’s volatile freight market to outpace the competition.”

In addition to SONAR Insights, the Pro version also includes advanced tools to maximize efficiency and profitability, including:

Real-time Live Loads – Access freight opportunities in the most active lanes.

Load Comparison – Evaluate multiple loads side by side to make faster, data-driven decisions.

Rate Per Mile (RPM) Heat Map – Identify high-paying regions to optimize planning and profitability.

Multi-trip Search – Plan multiple hauls in one view for extended peace of mind and growth opportunities.

Load Alert Notifications – Receive instant load matches directly to a mobile device.

“By simplifying and streamlining access to top-quality freight and rate data, the truckstop.com Load Board for Dry Vans enables small fleets to quickly find the best-paying loads for their equipment, ultimately enhancing their earnings in today’s competitive freight market,” Truckstop said.

Truckstop.com also recently announced a partnership with the NMFTA to help fight freight fraud.