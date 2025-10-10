Truckstop.com, NMFTA partner to help fleets fight cybersecurity and freight fraud

BOISE, Idaho — Truckstop.com and the National Motor Freight Traffic Association (NMFTA) are forming a strategic partnership to expand access to cybersecurity protections and fraud prevention resources across the trucking industry.

The project will also have a focus on small carriers and owner-operators most vulnerable to cyberattacks and cargo crime.

“Protecting our industry requires collaboration,” said Todd Waldron, vice president of carrier experience at truckstop.com. “By partnering with NMFTA, we’re ensuring that carriers of all sizes have access to the resources they need to defend their businesses and strengthen the entire freight ecosystem.”

Why the Partnership Matters

The freight ecosystem’s integrity depends on strong security standards and practices at every level. NMFTA has protected that integrity for 60 years through its role in developing industry standards like SCAC and spearheading critical initiatives in cybersecurity, fraud prevention, and digital transformation. This partnership with truckstop.com expands NMFTA’s impact by reaching small carriers and owner-operators—the segments most at risk from cyberattacks, fraud and cargo crime, according to a joint press release.

Equipping Carriers with Free Cybersecurity Resources

“Through truckstop.com, NMFTA is extending the reach of its free cybersecurity resources to a broader community of trucking professionals,” the release said. “These tools provide actionable guidance on topics including ransomware protection, phishing awareness, multi-factor authentication, cargo crime prevention and vendor risk management.”

Resources include:

Best Practices Guidebooks for Owner-Operators and Small Fleets.

Best Practices Guidebook for Mid-Sized Fleets.

Cybersecurity Cargo Crime Reduction Framework.

Vendor Risk Assessment Framework.

Owner-Operator Core Controls Checklist

“This partnership brings NMFTA’s fraud-prevention tools and cybersecurity resources directly to the people who need them most—drivers, carriers, 3PLs, and brokers working hard to keep freight moving,” said Joe Ohr, CEO, NMFTA. “By combining truckstop.com’s reach with NMFTA’s expertise, we’re making it easier for everyone in the supply chain to protect their operations.”

For additional information about this collaboration, click here.