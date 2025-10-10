TheTrucker.com
Business TCA News Truck Driving Job News

TCA’s Bridging Border Barriers: Learn the latest on cargo and equipment theft

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  BusinessTCA NewsTruck Driving Job News   >   TCA’s Bridging Border Barriers: Learn the latest on cargo and equipment theft
Reading Time: < 1 minute
TCA’s Bridging Border Barriers: Learn the latest on cargo and equipment theft
Shield your fleet: Learn new strategies to combat cargo and equipment theft at TCA’s Bridging Border Barriers event.

Cargo and equipment theft has surged across North America, costing fleets millions in lost assets, disrupted operations and rising insurance premiums.

At the Truckload Carriers Association’s (TCA) Bridging Border Barriers event on Nov. 19 in Mississauga, Ontario, join top industry experts for an in-depth session on “Securing What Matters: Cargo, Equipment Theft & Managing Risk.”

“Whether you manage a small fleet or oversee nationwide operations, this session will equip you with practical tools to safeguard your assets, protect your drivers and minimize costly losses,” TCA said.

Jim Rovers, senior advisor at ISB Global Services, will share real-world theft scenarios and the tactics organized crime rings are using today.

Dan Kerr, National Cargo & Heavy Equipment Theft Investigator with Équité Association, will highlight patterns emerging in Canadian and cross-border theft activity.

A representative from Northbridge Insurance will provide an inside look at how carriers can better understand and mitigate their risk exposure, while Newcom Media’s John G. Smith moderates the discussion, tying together technology, prevention and insurance strategies you can act on immediately.

Click here to register for TCA’s Bridging Border Barriers event.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE