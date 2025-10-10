TCA’s Bridging Border Barriers: Learn the latest on cargo and equipment theft

Cargo and equipment theft has surged across North America, costing fleets millions in lost assets, disrupted operations and rising insurance premiums.

At the Truckload Carriers Association’s (TCA) Bridging Border Barriers event on Nov. 19 in Mississauga, Ontario, join top industry experts for an in-depth session on “Securing What Matters: Cargo, Equipment Theft & Managing Risk.”

“Whether you manage a small fleet or oversee nationwide operations, this session will equip you with practical tools to safeguard your assets, protect your drivers and minimize costly losses,” TCA said.

Jim Rovers, senior advisor at ISB Global Services, will share real-world theft scenarios and the tactics organized crime rings are using today.

Dan Kerr, National Cargo & Heavy Equipment Theft Investigator with Équité Association, will highlight patterns emerging in Canadian and cross-border theft activity.

A representative from Northbridge Insurance will provide an inside look at how carriers can better understand and mitigate their risk exposure, while Newcom Media’s John G. Smith moderates the discussion, tying together technology, prevention and insurance strategies you can act on immediately.

