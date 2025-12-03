Goodyear launches search for 2025’s Highway Hero Award

AKRON, Ohio — The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is honoring the bravery and quick thinking of commercial truck drivers with the launch of its 42nd annual Highway Hero Award.

“Truck drivers are the unsung heroes of our roads and communities,” said Joe Stuglis, vice president, Commercial Sales North America, Goodyear. “For more than four decades, the Highway Hero Award has celebrated those who step up in critical moments to protect others. We’re proud to continue this tradition and shine a spotlight on their inspiring stories.”

Since 1983, Goodyear has recognized professional drivers who go beyond their daily responsibilities to protect others and keep our highways safe. This year, the company invites nominations for drivers who have demonstrated exceptional courage while on the job.

Nominations are open through January 31, 2026. Eligible nominees must hold a valid CDL and operate qualifying commercial vehicles, including long-haul trucks, vocational vehicles, infrastructure trucks and non-lifesaving emergency vehicles with rim sizes greater than 19 inches. The heroic act must have occurred between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2025, while the driver was actively on duty in the U.S. or Canada.

To nominate a driver, click here and submit a detailed account of the heroic event. Goodyear will review submissions and compile a list of approved nominees. A panel of judges will then select one winner and up to two finalists.

The winner will be announced in early 2026 and honored with a cash prize and a ride aboard the iconic Goodyear Blimp. Finalists will also receive cash prizes in recognition of their courageous actions.