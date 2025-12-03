Trucker rescued after dangling off West Virginia bridge for more than 5 hours

MASON COUNTY, W. Va. — A tractor-trailer driver has been rescued from his cab, hanging partially over a bridge in Mason County following a crash, and officials say his load is what kept him from going over completely.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the northbound lane of U.S. 35, at the intersection of Sixteen Mile Creek Road, according to the West Virginia 511 traffic maps. Fire officials say the tractor-trailer was hauling bricks when it lost control. The semi hit a concrete barrier, causing the cab to dangle over the side of the bridge.

Crews say the load of bricks in the trailer is what kept the entire tractor-trailer from plummeting over the bridge altogether, and onto the road below.

Authorities say he had been in the cabin for five-and-a-half hours.

Rick Handley, President of the Mason County Commission, issued a statement on social media thanking those who responded to the incident.

“I would like to thank the following fire departrments for their heroic efforts to save the life of a semi driver on Route 35 in Mason County today: Hurricane, Point Pleasant, Winfield, Buffalo, St. Albans, Nitro and Teays Valley,” he said. “Your efforts are much appreciated. We are truly thankful to see all these fire departments come together to help those in need.”

Point Pleasant fire chief Jeremy Bryant told WOWK-TV he’s never seen something quite like this before.

“I’ve been doing this for right at 35 years, and this is probably one of the most complex rescues I’ve been involved in,” he said. “We’ve had a couple of trucks go over this bridge, but this is the first time that we’ve ever had one suspended in the air with no real way to get to him other than rappelling.”