Trucker dead, 1 seriously hurt after Florida chain-reaction crash

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A chain-reaction crash involving three semi-trucks left one driver dead and another seriously hurt early Wednesday morning on Florida’s Turnpike, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to a report from WESH-TV in Orlando, the crash happened just before 3:30 in the morning south of Osceola Parkway near mile marker 248, when three southbound semi-trucks were traveling in the outside lane.

Investigators say a 2018 semi tractor with a double trailer was traveling behind a 2013 Volvo semi tractor-trailer driven by a 38-year-old man. Ahead of them was a 2025 Freightliner semi tractor with a double trailer driven by a 55-year-old man.

FHP reports the Volvo and Freightliner were slowing for traffic when the driver of the 2018 semi failed to notice the slowdown. The front of the 2018 semi slammed into the back of the Volvo, pushing it forward into the rear of the Freightliner.

After the impact, the 2018 semi that didn’t slow down went up in flames.

The driver of the 2018 semi, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, died at the scene. Troopers say the medical examiner’s office will notify them once the driver has been formally identified.

The 38-year-old man driving the Volvo was taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. The 55-year-old Freightliner driver was not hurt and stayed at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.