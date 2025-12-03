ICE lodges detainer for trucker charged with negligent homicide in Oregon

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is lodging an arrest detainer for a trucker charged with criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangering after killing two people in a Deschutes County, Ore. crash.

According to local reports, on Nov. 24, Rajinder Kumar, from India, jackknifed his semi-truck and trailer blocking both lanes of U.S. Highway 20. A Subaru Outback collided with the semi-truck, killing both the driver, William Micah Carter, and passenger, Jennifer Lynn Lower.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Kumar illegally entered the U.S. near Lukeville, Ariz. on Nov. 28, 2022. He was issued a CDL in California and given a work authorization in 2023.

“Rajinder Kumar, a criminal illegal alien from India, was released into our country under the Biden administration and issued a commercial driver’s license by Gavin Newsom’s Department of Motor Vehicles,” said Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary. “How many more senseless tragedies must take place before sanctuary politicians stop allowing illegal aliens to dangerously operate semi-trucks on America’s roads? Our prayers are with William and Jennifer’s families. Under Secretary Noem, ICE will continue its efforts to get illegal alien truck drivers off America’s highways.”

Kumar is currently housed at the Deschutes County jail pending charges for criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangering. Since Oregon is a sanctuary state, ICE will make all necessary efforts to bring Kumar into custody should he be released from custody, according to DHS.