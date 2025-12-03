TheTrucker.com
ACT: Preliminary Class 8 orders down 47% y/y in November

By Dana Guthrie -
ACT Research reveals another drop in truck orders: November sales down 47% y/y.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — November preliminary North America Classes 5-8 net orders of 36k units declined 33% y/y.

“Preliminary Class 8 orders totaled 19,700 units in November, down 47% y/y, in what is typically the year’s third strongest month for orders,” said Carter Vieth, research analyst at ACT Research. “Despite last month’s announcement regarding EPA’27 adding much needed clarity for the market, the obvious bottleneck to stronger order activity is lack of carrier profitability. Spot rates continue to tread along the bottom, and while supply is coming out of the market, demand in key freight sectors is lagging.”

This marks this third month of declining numbers y/y.

ACT
(Graph courtesy ACT: Research)

Complete industry data for November, including final order numbers, will be published by ACT Research in mid-December.

Regarding medium duty, Vieth noted preliminary reporting shows November NA Classes 5-7 orders decreased 2.9% y/y to 16,300 units.

“Medium duty continues to be impacted by small businesses getting crushed by tariffs, uncertainty and levels of consumer pessimism typically reserved for recessions,” Vieth said.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

