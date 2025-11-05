TheTrucker.com
ACT: Preliminary Class 8 orders down 17% y/y

By Dana Guthrie -
Preliminary Class 8 orders down again year over year in October.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — October preliminary North America Classes 5-8 net orders of 40.0k units declined 17% y/y.

“Preliminary Class 8 orders totaled 24,500 units in October, down 21% y/y, a notably weak number when you take into consideration October is seasonally the strongest month for orders with a 25% seasonal factor,” said Carter Vieth, research analyst at ACT Research. “This is the time of year when next year’s backlogs get built. Rising costs, still weak spot rates, and ongoing uncertainty continue to hamper for-hire carriers, and as a result, have led to a muted order season to date. Additionally, private fleet demand has slowed after recent expansion.”

September orders were down to the lowest numbers since 2019.

ACT
(Courtesy Act Research)

Complete industry data for October, including final order numbers, will be published by ACT Research in mid-November.

Regarding medium duty, Vieth added, “Preliminary reporting shows October NA Classes 5-7 orders decreased 11% y/y to 15,500 units. Economic uncertainty and rising consumer pessimism continue to weigh on Classes 5-7 demand.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

