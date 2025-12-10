J. J. Keller offers free ELDT audit checklist amid FMCSA’s increased ELDT enforcement

NEENAH, Wis. — With the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) increasing enforcement of the Entry-Level Driver Training (ELDT) requirements, J. J. Keller & Associates is offering a free ELDT Audit Checklist and its Safe & Smart ELDT Trainer Certification Program to help companies ensure compliance and prepare for audits.

“Our free new ELDT Audit Checklist will help companies that use a third-party ELDT provider or that conduct training in-house to verify compliance with federal requirements,” said Dustin Kufahl, vice president of consulting and training services at J. J. Keller. “The checklist covers everything from documentation to training materials, instructor qualifications, student and vehicle records, training assessments and record retention.”

FMCSA Training Provider Registry

As of the date of this article publication, more than 3,000 ELDT providers have already been removed from the FMCSA’s Training Provider Registry (TPR) for non-compliance, and another 4,500 are at risk as the FMCSA begins a review of all 16,000 providers for adherence to the ELDT rule, which went into effect in 2022.

For companies relying on a third-party ELDT provider, removal from the TPR could cause significant driver onboarding delays. According to Kufahl, bringing training in-house with J. J. Keller’s Safe & Smart ELDT Trainer Certification Program provides turnkey resources to start delivering compliant, high-quality training without depending on an expensive outside provider that operates on their own schedule.

Great Retention Rates

“Our Safe & Smart program meets all ELDT requirements while developing excellent trainers and drivers,” Kufahl said. “You’re able to deliver best-in-class training that’s engaging and puts driver safety first. In fact, our clients have seen a 20% greater driver retention rate, which dramatically improves training ROI.”

For companies already providing ELDT training in-house, J. J. Keller’s ELDT Trainer Certification Program ensures ELDT compliance while delivering an in-depth, hands-on curriculum that can be tailored for a company’s vehicles, cargo and company culture, according to J.J. Keller.