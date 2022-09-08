J.J. Keller expands ELDT trainer certification program to assist with hazmat endorsements

NEENAH, Wis. — Drivers wanting to obtain their initial hazardous materials endorsement are now subject to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s new entry-level driver training requirements.

To help companies and their trainers provide the instruction to meet these requirements, J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc. now offers a hazmat endorsement option for its J. J. Keller Safe & Smart ELDT Trainer Certification Program, a news release stated.

“Under the ELDT rule, attaining the hazmat endorsement requires a very specific curriculum that includes theory instruction followed by a theory assessment with the driver-trainee receiving a score of at least 80%,” said Dustin Kufahl, director of driver training at J. J. Keller. “We prepare trainers to deliver this training by making sure they understand every aspect of the content, and then work hands-on with them using the exact types of vehicles their drivers will be operating in.”

J.J. Keller’s ELDT Trainer Certification Program – Hazmat Endorsement certifies a company’s trainers to train entry-level drivers who want to earn their hazmat endorsement.

This allows drivers to operate a vehicle carrying hazardous materials that require placards or to transport any quantity of a material listed as a select agent or toxin in 42 CFR Part 73. Training topics covered include hazardous materials requirements, loading and unloading hazardous materials, emergency response procedures, safety permits, route planning and more.

This new addition to J. J. Keller Safe & Smart Driver Training is one of many recent training additions, including ELDT trainer certification—passenger endorsement, yard jockey, defensive driving and forklift, in addition to their CDL and non-CDL driver training and trainer certification programs.

For more information about J. J. Keller Safe & Smart Driver Training, call (833) 982-1236.