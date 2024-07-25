Fleetio Go Fleet Maintenance App Now Available in Spanish

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Fleetio, a fleet maintenance management software company, announced the launch of a Spanish language option in its mobile fleet maintenance app, Fleetio Go.

According to a recent media release, “by offering Spanish translation, Fleetio enables native speakers to manage fleet responsibilities more quickly and confidently, ultimately improving overall fleet maintenance outcomes.”

“Spanish-speaking employees can play a crucial role in ensuring that today’s fleets run safely and efficiently, but language barriers sometimes get in the way of accurately assessing and completing fleet maintenance workflows,” the release stated. “Fleetio Go in Spanish helps remove friction, allowing native speakers to submit inspections, log fuel entries and complete work orders in their preferred language.”

“At Fleetio, we understand the importance of a diverse workforce within the fleet maintenance industry,” said Esteban Contreras, Vice President of Product at Fleetio. “By offering Fleetio Go in Spanish, we’re empowering nearly a quarter of our customer base with the tools and resources they need to excel in their roles. This not only simplifies daily tasks and improves communication, but ultimately equates to a safer, more efficient fleet operation for everyone involved.”

Fleetio Go allows fleet managers, drivers and mechanics to complete fleet maintenance activities from any location. From scheduling vehicle maintenance to conducting thorough inspections with digital reports, Fleetio Go makes it easy to manage fleet maintenance on the go.

Simply setting the mobile device’s default language to Spanish (ES) allows users to automatically experience Fleetio Go in Spanish upon login. Users may also switch back and forth between English and Spanish at any time within the app. Additionally, Fleetio offers Spanish Help Center articles, videos and support via email or chat, which serve as valuable resources for onboarding and self-directed learning.

The company states that by breaking down language barriers, Fleetio Go in Spanish unlocks several key benefits for fleets including reduced training time which allows drivers and technicians to learn in their native language, reducing the need for specialized training resources; increased task completion engages Spanish-speaking employees with automatic push notifications in their preferred language, enabling more timely resolution of inspections, preventive maintenance tasks and unplanned repairs. Finally, improved compliance eliminates language barriers around issue reporting and helps fleets gather important and consistent work order data, promoting a better understanding of asset health and total cost of ownership.

“Fleetio Go in Spanish has helped remove the language barrier for our field employees and technicians, putting everyone on the same page regarding fleet unit maintenance,” said Ernest Garcia, Director of Fleet Management and Business Systems at Gothic Landscape. “Having the app available in Spanish has increased safety and awareness company-wide.”