CVSA’s 2024 Brake Safety Week starts Sunday: Are you ready?

By Erica N. Guy -
The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance's annual Brake Safety Week takes place from Aug. 25 to Aug. 31.

WASHINGTON — The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) is gearing up for a week of all brakes. This year’s Brake Safety Week is set for Sunday, Aug. 25, through Saturday, Aug. 31.

Brake Safety Week is a commercial motor vehicle and driver inspection, regulatory compliance enforcement initiative, a brake-safety awareness and outreach opportunity, and a brake-related inspection and violation data collection project.

CVSA-certified inspectors will conduct routine commercial motor vehicle inspections throughout the week, focusing on brake systems and components. Commercial motor vehicles found to have brake-related out-of-service violations will be removed from roadways until those violations are corrected.

For this year’s Brake Safety Week, inspectors will focus on the condition of brake linings and pads. Brake lining and pad issues may result in vehicle violations and affect a motor carrier’s safety rating. You can view the Focus Area information by clicking here.

In addition, some jurisdictions have performance-based brake testers (PBBTs) and will use them during Brake Safety Week. A PBBT is a machine that assesses a vehicle’s braking performance.

Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor’s degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.

