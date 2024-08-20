CVSA’s 2024 Brake Safety Week starts Sunday: Are you ready?

WASHINGTON — The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) is gearing up for a week of all brakes. This year’s Brake Safety Week is set for Sunday, Aug. 25, through Saturday, Aug. 31.

Brake Safety Week is a commercial motor vehicle and driver inspection, regulatory compliance enforcement initiative, a brake-safety awareness and outreach opportunity, and a brake-related inspection and violation data collection project.

CVSA-certified inspectors will conduct routine commercial motor vehicle inspections throughout the week, focusing on brake systems and components. Commercial motor vehicles found to have brake-related out-of-service violations will be removed from roadways until those violations are corrected.

For this year’s Brake Safety Week, inspectors will focus on the condition of brake linings and pads. Brake lining and pad issues may result in vehicle violations and affect a motor carrier’s safety rating. You can view the Focus Area information by clicking here.

In addition, some jurisdictions have performance-based brake testers (PBBTs) and will use them during Brake Safety Week. A PBBT is a machine that assesses a vehicle’s braking performance.