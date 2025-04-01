Lytx’s Dynamic Adjust now available for Illinois Restrictions

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Lytx Inc. is announcing the availability of Dynamic Adjust for Illinois Restrictions, a feature that enables customers to determine how best to protect their fleet.

“Whether it’s an over-the-road or short haul fleet, at the end of the day, every fleet cares about protecting their people, their equipment, and their reputation,” stated Rajesh Rudraradhya, Lytx’s CTO. “Dynamic Adjust for Illinois Restrictions can be tuned to optimize all three.”

Dynamic Adjust for Illinois Restrictions

For fleets that operate within or through the state of Illinois, Dynamic Adjust for Illinois Restrictions creates a custom geofence around the borders of the state that empowers customers to choose whether to use in-cab machine vision and artificial intelligence (MV+AI) technology.

When enabled, Dynamic Adjust for Illinois Restrictions automatically disables in-cab MV+AI technology when a vehicle enters Illinois and re-enables it upon exit. Lytx’s in-cab MV+AI includes detection of risky driving behaviors such as smoking, distracted driving, cell phone use, inattentiveness, eating and drinking, and not wearing a seat belt. This provides an additional configuration option for fleets driving in Illinois, underscoring Lytx’s commitment to delivering products that empower clients to meet their evolving needs.

Configurable Solutions

Lytx’s commitment to developing highly configurable solutions is also evident in its privacy by design approach. Features within that category include:

Lytx Conceal Service — Available in Europe through the Lytx Surfsight solution, it employs advanced blurring technology to automatically obscure faces and license plates. It is valuable for organizations operating in regions with applicable privacy laws or those handling sensitive operations where minimizing access to personal data is key.

— Available in Europe through the Lytx Surfsight solution, it employs advanced blurring technology to automatically obscure faces and license plates. It is valuable for organizations operating in regions with applicable privacy laws or those handling sensitive operations where minimizing access to personal data is key. Risk ID Without Recording — Available as part of the Lytx DriveCam solution, the feature enables the detection and alerting of risky behaviors without needing to record in-cab video. It allows organizations to maintain high safety standards while addressing the privacy concerns of the driver.

“No two fleets are alike, making the adaptability of Lytx’s solutions critical,” Rudraradhya said. “Equal to our mission of protecting a world in motion is our commitment to architect innovative solutions that empower our customers to choose how to best protect their fleets.”