Lytx introducing new driver recognition tools to highlight driver achievements

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Lytx Inc. is announcing two new features that help make it easier for fleet managers to recognize and reward top performing drivers.

“I love these features,” said Charles Rockwell, safety Manager at JBS Carriers Inc. “They make it easy for me to see which of our drivers are qualified and performing well. Sure, pay is important for drivers. But communication, respect, and proper recognition are right up there, too. This aligns with our values and how we coach our drivers to maintain safe driving habits.”

Lytx Driver Safety Program

According to a company press release, the new features will be available in the Lytx Driver Safety Program and are part of a suite of safety recognition tools that Lytx will deliver throughout 2025 as part of its 27-year commitment to driver safety and excellence.

The Safe Driving Report highlights drivers with the best safety performances, allowing managers to quickly identify and recognize top drivers with just a few clicks, saving them valuable time. Managers can sort and group by miles driven to customize their recognition programs. A recognition history keeps track of which drivers have received recognition, helping managers ensure all safe drivers in their fleet are acknowledged.

Later this year, Lytx will release safety badges to help fleets recognize drivers for specific achievements, allowing companies to further customize their safety programs to focus on specific areas, such as safe following distance or following the speed limit.

Safe Driving Trend Dashboard

With the Safe Driving Trend Dashboard, fleet and safety managers can monitor fleet safety performance at a glance, the release said. Managers can tailor metrics such as mileage thresholds and see what percentage of drivers have met or exceeded their goals by quarter.

Retaining Top Performers

In a relatively tight labor market, retaining top performing talent is a priority for many companies. In 2023, turnover rates for construction workers hit 54%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Trade, transportation, and utilities saw a 49% turnover in the same period. Replacing each worker can cost 50% to 200% of the employee’s annual salary.

“Drivers and technicians are the heart of every fleet,” said Brendon Hill, senior vice president of product. “From day one, Lytx has prioritized driver safety, with an emphasis on seeing the driver holistically. For us, safety is more than just an app. It’s about building the tools and operational support needed to ensure every journey ends with a safe return. That means taking every opportunity to reinforce safe driving habits and recognize drivers who contribute to the safety of our roads and our communities.”