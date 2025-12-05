Epika Fleet Services partners with Accelerated Fleet Services

TheTrucker.com
By Dana Guthrie -
Epika Fleet Services gears up for growth with Accelerated Fleet Services partnership.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Epika Fleet Services (EFS) is partnering with Accelerated Fleet Services (AFS), a provider of mobile and in-shop fleet maintenance solutions serving the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston markets.

“Accelerated Fleet Services represents the best of what Epika looks for in a partner,” said Todd Browning, COO of EFS. “Their team’s technical expertise, operational discipline, and customer-first mindset align perfectly with our mission to deliver reliable, technician-driven maintenance nationwide. We’re thrilled to welcome AFS to the Epika Network.”

Expanding Epika’s Presence

“The addition of AFS expands Epika’s presence in one of the country’s most critical freight corridors and reinforces its commitment to fast, dependable fleet service wherever and whenever it’s needed,” EFS said.

Accelerated Fleet Services

According to a company press release, AFS specializes in preventive maintenance, emissions service, and truck and trailer repair, supported by the AFS Proven Process that ensures efficient, high-quality turnarounds. The company’s mix of mobile and in-shop capabilities strengthens Epika’s ability to support fleets across Texas with flexible, high-touch service.

“Joining Epika gives us the resources and network to elevate the service we already provide,” said Josh Grinstead, founder of AFS. “Our team has always been focused on keeping fleets rolling. With Epika, we’re positioned to do that on an even larger scale.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

