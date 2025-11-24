PACCAR, International recall over 1,300 trucks

WASHINGTON — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is reporting recalls impacting over 1,300 PACCAR and International trucks.

PACCAR Recall

PACCAR Incorporated (PACCAR) is recalling certain 2026 Peterbilt 567 and 589 trucks. The air tanks have an insufficient volume of air for the brake system. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 121, “Air Brake Systems.”

This recall impacts 62 trucks.

Remedy

Dealers will install the correct volume air tanks, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Jan. 16, 2026. Owners may contact Peterbilt’s customer service at 1-940-591-4220. PACCAR’s number for this recall is 25PACH.

International Recall

International Motors is recalling certain 2023-2026 LT and 2024-2025 RH trucks. The Hill Start Assist (HSA) exhaust port may become clogged, delaying or preventing the release of the service brakes.

The recall impacts 1,303 trucks

Remedy

Dealers will relocate the HSA valve exhaust, free of charge. Owner notification letters were mailed Jan. 12, 2026. Owners may contact International customer service at 1-800-448-7825. International’s number for this recall is 25522.