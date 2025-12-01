Massive recall: 18,000+ International, Mack and Volvo trucks impacted by safety issues

WASHINGTON — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is reporting recalls impacting over 18,000 trucks combined from International, Mack and Volvo.

International Motors

International Motor is recalling certain 2023-2026 LT and RH vehicles. The auto neutral function may not recognize that the parking brake has been applied, failing to shift the transmission into neutral.

The recall impacts 11,418 trucks.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the quick release valve on the rear axle, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Jan. 19, 2026. Owners may contact International’s customer service at 1-800-448-7825. International’s number for this recall is 25524. Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) involved are searchable here.

This recall comes on the heels of another International recall on Nov. 25 also involving LT and RH trucks.

Mack Trucks

Mack Trucks is recalling certain 2025-2026 Pioneer vehicles. The load lock clamps, located on the back of the cab, may loosen and cause the load lock bars to become unsecured.

The recall impacts 46 trucks.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the load lock clamps, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Jan. 15, 2026. Owners may contact Mack’s customer service at 1-800-866-1177. Mack’s number for this recall is SC0489. Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) involved are searchable here.

Mack is also is recalling certain 2026 Anthem (4) and 2025-2026 Pioneer vehicles. The automatic high beams (AHB) may not switch to low beam headlights as intended. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.”

The recall impacts 247 trucks.

Remedy

As an interim action, Mack will update the vehicle software through an over-the-air (OTA) update to disable the AHB feature, free of charge. The final remedy is under development. Interim owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Jan. 17, 2026. Additional letters will be sent once the final remedy is available. Owners may contact Mack’s customer service at 1-800-866-1177. Mack’s number for this recall is SC0488. Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) involved are searchable here.

Volvo

Volvo Trucks North America is recalling certain 2024-2026 VNL (4) vehicles. The load lock clamps, located on the back of the cab, may loosen and cause the load lock bars to become unsecured.

The recall impacts 1,859 trucks.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the load lock clamps, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 15, 2026. Owners may contact Volvo Trucks’ customer service at 800-528-6586. Volvo Trucks’ number for this recall is RVXX2512. Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) involved are searchable here.

Volvo is also recalling certain 2026 VNR (4) and 2024-2026 VNL (4) vehicles. The automatic high beams (AHB) may not switch to low beam headlights as intended. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.”

The recall impacts 4,887 trucks.

Remedy

As an interim action, Volvo Trucks will update the vehicle software through an over-the-air (OTA) update to disable the AHB feature, free of charge. The final remedy is under development. Interim owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Jan. 17, 2026. Additional letters will be sent once the final remedy is available. Owners may contact Volvo Trucks’ customer service at 800-528-6586. Volvo Trucks’ number for this recall is RVXX2511. Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) involved are searchable here.