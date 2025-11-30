ATA honors two recipients of Mike Russell Trucking Image Award

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The American Trucking Associations honored outstanding efforts to enhance the image of the trucking industry with the presentation of the 2025 Mike Russell Trucking Image Award.

“Each year, the Mike Russell Award highlights the creativity and dedication of those who work tirelessly to share our industry’s story,” said Nikki Thomas, vice president, industry affairs, ATA. “This year’s recipients have gone above and beyond in showcasing the essential role trucking plays in our daily lives and the pride that drives our workforce.”

Mike Russell Trucking Image Award

The Mike Russell Trucking Image Award, sponsored by Great West Casualty Company, recognizes individuals, motor carriers, and trucking organizations that exemplify the industry’s essential role, professionalism, and dedication to safety both on and off the road.

“Great West Casualty Company is proud to sponsor the Mike Russell Trucking Image Award, which celebrates those who promote a deeper understanding of the trucking industry,” said Steve Ponder, senior vice president, Great West. “Thanks to the ongoing efforts of past and future recipients, the public’s perception of trucking continues to grow more positive each year.”

2025 Honorees

This year’s award winners include:

Trucking Association of New York.

Antoine Sadler, Professional Truck Driver, Walmart Transportation

“These individuals have seamlessly woven positivity into their everyday lives, creating a ripple effect that touches countless others,” said Dan Horvath, COO, ATA. “Today, we’re proud to expand that list to 66, with two new recipients. These recipients embody ATA’s commitment to promoting a positive image of trucking. Their applications stood out as powerful examples of how storytelling, leadership, and innovation can shape public perception and inspire meaningful change.”

Trucking Association of New York (TANY)

According to the ATA, through their Community Supervision initiative, TANY has helped more than 55 individuals obtain their Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDLs) since 2023. This isn’t just workforce development – it’s life-changing. By opening doors to stable, well-paying careers, TANY is helping individuals build brighter futures while strengthening the industry with skilled, motivated professionals. Additionally, since 2018, TANY has provided funding and support for the Transportation Club at the Charter School for Applied Technologies High School in Buffalo. What began as a small initiative has grown exponentially, becoming a vibrant hub for students to explore transportation careers, gain hands-on experience, and connect with industry mentors.

Antoine Sadler

A second-generation driver with an impressive 29-year career and over 2.7 million safe driving miles, Sadler serves on North Carolina’s Road Team, Walmart’s Road Team, and America’s Road Team. He has also competed in numerous truck driving championships, showcasing his skill and dedication to the craft. Sadler has served as a TAT board members since 2021, was part of the launch of TAT’s Man to Man campaign, and has taken an active role in helping to maintain the TAT Freedom Drivers Project trailer. He also volunteers with the Special Olympics, National Night Out, and Samaritan’s Feet.