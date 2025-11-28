BOSS adds 2 to its executive team

Houston, Texas — BOSS Heavy Haul, LLC recently announced the addition of Dave Womack as President and Marcus Pharr as Terminal Manager.

According to a media release issued by the company, Womack brings more than 30 years of experience in the transportation industry, with extensive expertise in oversized and overweight hauling.

“Throughout his career, he has established a reputation for solving complex logistics challenges and building high-performing teams,” the release stated. “He is based in Dayton, Texas, the regional hub for all Texas operations of BOSS Heavy Haul, LLC. The Dayton location spans 80 acres, including a 10-acre parcel designated for development as a foreign-trade zone (FTZ).”

“What attracted me to the Bennett Family of Companies is the legacy of integrity, expertise and excellence built by the Lowry and Taylor family,” said Womack. “I’m excited to contribute to that legacy by fostering stronger connections among the Bennett brands and creating greater alignment that will drive value for our employees, our customers and the company as a whole.”

Joining Womack on the leadership team is Marcus Pharr, who will oversee daily operations at the Dayton, Texas, terminal. Pharr brings 22 years of heavy-haul experience and a background in operational management as well as experience and expertise with complex projects.

“He joined BOSS Heavy Haul, LLC to take part in the company’s continued growth and to help advance its expanding footprint,” the release stated.

“BOSS Heavy Haul, LLC is growing, and I’m excited to be part of a company that prioritizes safety, professionalism and long-term opportunity,” said Pharr. “I look forward to supporting our teams and strengthening the services we deliver to our customers.”