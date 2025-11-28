TheTrucker.com
Former cop ordered to forfeit money from CDL fraud scheme

By Bruce Guthrie -
A convicted Massachusetts cop has a massive monetary debt after he fulfills his debt to society.

The US Department of Transportation’s Office of Inspector General’s office reported that the U.S. District Court of Massachusetts ordered Gary Cederquist to forfeit $20,961 in proceeds from the convicted offenses.

Cederquist was sentenced to 72 months of incarceration, 24 months of supervised release, a $30,000 fine, $18,300 in restitution, and a $4,800 special assessment in mid-October. The additional judgement of more than $20,000 adds more financial debt

On May 2, 2025, a jury found Cederquist guilty of orchestrating a series of schemes to give false passing scores to certain commercial driver’s license (CDL) applicants, including individuals who had failed or did not take the CDL skills test, as part of a multi-year bribery and extortion conspiracy.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

