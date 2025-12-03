Arkansas man dead after crashing into semi on Interstate 40

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – One man is dead after colliding with the back of a semi in Arkansas.

Arkansas State Police (ASP) said a 24-year-old Blytheville man died when his car collided with trailer of a semi.

Authorities say the crash happened at 11:12 p.m. Nov. 26 on Interstate 40 near Palestine in St. Francis County, just west of Memphis.

According to ASP’s preliminary fatal crash report, Tyler Anderson was eastbound when his 2023 Kia left the roadway and struck the trailer of an eastbound 2017 Kenworth that was on the outside shoulder.

According to the report, no one else was injured in the crash.