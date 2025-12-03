TheTrucker.com
Arkansas man dead after crashing into semi on Interstate 40

By Bruce Guthrie -
An rkansas man is dead after crashing into semi on Interstate 40.

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – One man is dead after colliding with the back of a semi in Arkansas.

Arkansas State Police (ASP) said a 24-year-old Blytheville man died when his car collided with trailer of a semi.

Authorities say the crash happened at 11:12 p.m. Nov. 26 on Interstate 40 near Palestine in St. Francis County, just west of Memphis.

According to ASP’s preliminary fatal crash report, Tyler Anderson was eastbound when his 2023 Kia left the roadway and struck the trailer of an eastbound 2017 Kenworth that was on the outside shoulder.

According to the report, no one else was injured in the crash.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

