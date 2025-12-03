Dallas Penske leasing workers request vote to remove Teamsters Local 745

DALLAS, Texas — A majority of employees at Penske Truck Leasing’s facility in the Redbird neighborhood of Dallas are demanding a vote to remove Teamsters Local 745 union officials from power at their workplace.

Penske employee Epifanio Hernandez submitted a union “decertification petition” backed by his colleagues to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) with free legal aid from National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation staff attorneys.

“I support decertifying the Teamsters union because the union isn’t benefiting us the way it should,” Hernandez said. “The union rules aren’t beneficial to everyone, and instead of helping us progress, they end up holding many of us back. We deserve the freedom to exercise our own rights, speak for ourselves, and make decisions that reflect what we actually want — not what the union decides for us.”

National Labor Relations Board

The NLRB is the federal agency responsible for enforcing federal labor law, a task that includes administering votes to install (or “certify”) and remove (or “decertify”) unions in workplaces. By law, the NLRB should administer a decertification election if an employee submits a petition in which at least 30% of his coworkers demand such an election. Hernandez’s decertification petition contained signatures from a majority of his coworkers, well exceeding that threshold.

Texas is a Right to Work state, meaning that Teamsters union officials cannot enforce union contracts that force Hernandez and his coworkers to pay union dues or fees to keep their jobs. In non-Right to Work states, union bosses can get workers fired for refusing to financially support union activities. However, in both Right to Work and non-Right to Work states, union officials can wield exclusive “representation” power over every employee in a workplace, unless the union is decertified, according to the NLRB.