Diesel prices drop for second straight week.

What goes up, must come down.

The gravity of diesel prices are kicking in as the US Energy Information Administration reported this week that for the second week in a row the average national price for a gallon of diesel dropped after several consecutive weeks of increases last month.

The price fell from $3.831 to $3.758, a more than seven-cent drop.

All reporting regions reported a drop in price with the Lower Atlantic Region leading the way with a more than 10-cent decline from $3.789 to $3.687.

The Midwest Region almost reached the 10-cent threshold but fell from $3.850 to $3.755.

The West Coast less California fell by just more than eight cents from $4.108 to $4.026.

The East Coast Region dropped by just over seven and half cents from $3.862 to $3785 while the West Coast plunged from $4.514 to $4.41.