TheTrucker.com
Business

Diesel prices drop for second straight week

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  Business   >   Diesel prices drop for second straight week
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Diesel prices drop for second straight week
Diesel prices drop for second straight week.

What goes up, must come down.

The gravity of diesel prices are kicking in as the US Energy Information Administration reported this week that for the second week in a row the average national price for a gallon of diesel dropped after several consecutive weeks of increases last month.

The price fell from $3.831 to $3.758, a more than seven-cent drop.

All reporting regions reported a drop in price with the Lower Atlantic Region leading the way with a more than 10-cent decline from $3.789 to $3.687.

The Midwest Region almost reached the 10-cent threshold but fell from $3.850 to $3.755.

The West Coast less California fell by just more than eight cents from $4.108 to $4.026.

The East Coast Region dropped by just over seven and half cents from $3.862 to $3785 while the West Coast plunged from $4.514 to $4.41.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE