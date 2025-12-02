Property damage crash leads to blocked on ramp

POCATELLO, Idaho – According to an Idaho State Police (ISP) press release, the agency is investigating a single vehicle collision involving a semi truck.
ISP stated in its release that the incident occurred at 9:07 a.m. on Friday on interstate 15 at mile post 73 in Bannock County.
Police say a 45-year-old male from Coalville, Utah was traveling northbound on Interstate 15 in a 2026 Freightliner. The vehicle left its lane, stuck a concrete barrier, and came to rest blocking the offramp.
The right lane of northbound Interstate 15 was blocked for approximately seven hours.
