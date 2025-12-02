USDOT cracks down on illegal CDL mills, announces new ELD vetting process

WASHINGTON — U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is announcing the removal of nearly 3,000 commercial driver’s license (CDL) training providers from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) Training Provider Registry (TPR) for failing to equip trainees with the Trump Administration’s standards of readiness.

“This administration is cracking down on every link in the illegal trucking chain,” Duffy said. “Under Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg, bad actors were able to game the system and let unqualified drivers flood our roadways. Their negligence endangered every family on America’s roadways, and it ends today. Under President Trump, we are reigning in illegal and reckless practices that let poorly trained drivers get behind the wheel of semi-trucks and school buses.”

Another 4,500 training providers were placed on notice due to potential noncompliance.

Training Provider Registry

The Training Provider Registry lists all providers authorized to offer federally required Entry-Level Driver Training for CDL students. This is the first step in FMCSA’s review of the 16,000 training providers listed on the TPR to identify and remove noncompliant providers.

CDL Training Providers are being removed from the TPR due to:

Falsifying or manipulating training data.

Neglecting to meet required curriculum standards, facility conditions, or instructor qualifications.

Failing to maintain accurate, complete documentation or refusing to provide records during federal audits or investigations.

“If you are unwilling to follow the rules, you have no place training America’s commercial drivers. We will not tolerate negligence,” said Derek D. Barrs, FMCSA Administrator.

American Trucking Associations (ATA)

The American Trucking Associations commended the decision.

“Training someone to operate an 80,000-pound vehicle is not a weekend hobby. It is a profession built on standards, discipline, and responsibility,” said Chris Spear, ATA president, CEO. “The Trump Administration has sent the right message: if you’re running a CDL mill or if you’re issuing certificates to anyone who can fog a mirror, you’re on notice.”

ATA has repeatedly called for stronger oversight and accountability to eliminate fraudulent or substandard CDL training providers that undermine roadway safety and public confidence.

ELD Vetting Process

FMCSA recently announced a complete overhaul of the vetting process for Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) used by truckers, helping to ensure non-compliant devices are blocked before they ever reach FMCSA’s Registered ELD list. ELDs electronically record hours-of-service for truckers to help prevent fatigue-related crashes and ensure compliance with federal safety regulations.

ATA also applauded the announcement of the vetting process for ELDs used by truckers, helping to ensure non-compliant devices are blocked from the FMCSA’s registry.

“We appreciate this first step from the Trump Administration to overhaul the vetting process for electronic logging devices,” Spear said. “This action, paired with the recent removal of noncompliant ELDs from the registry, shows the FMCSA is committed to addressing this issue swiftly, which is critical for highway safety and fair competition.”

Strengthening Road Safety

The new, more rigorous vetting process is part of a broader USDOT initiative to strengthen road safety for American families while cutting costs for truck drivers and carriers. Most commercial drivers are required to use ELDs under federal law, with limited exceptions for certain short-haul operations and older vehicles.

“American families deserve to feel safe sharing a road with semi-trucks, and we want truck drivers to have the best tools to maximize those safety precautions,” Barrs said. “By strengthening our review process for ELDs, we are ensuring the industry can rely on trusted equipment and that hardworking drivers are prioritizing their health and well-being, so they are best prepared to keep driving America’s economy forward.”

According to an USDOT press release, under the previous system, it was easier to register non-compliant devices or re-register devices that had been revoked, leading to repeated revocations and costly, inconvenient replacements for carriers. FMCSA’s updated process closes this loophole, giving carriers and drivers a greater peace-of-mind that the ELDs they purchase are accurate, reliable, and compliant.

Key Features of the New ELD Vetting Process

Initial Review: Verification of contact information, technical specifications, and device images.

Fraud Detection: Cross-checking new applications against active, inactive, revoked, and in-process lists.

Application Categorization:

Category 1 – Approved: Application has met all necessary requirements for approval.

Category 2 – Information Requested: Application is pending further information from the applicant.

Category 3 – Further Review: Application requires additional internal assessment and may require additional documentation from the applicant.

Category 4 – Denied: Application does not meet the required standards for approval.

For the current Registered ELD List and more information on the vetting process, click here.

Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA)

“OOIDA has long warned that allowing CDL training providers to self-certify invites fraud into the trucking industry and puts road safety at risk for all motorists,” said Todd Spencer, president, OOIDA. “When training standards are weak, or in some instances totally non-existent, drivers are unprepared, and everyone on the road pays the price. FMCSA’s crackdown on fraudulent CDL training providers is a necessary and overdue step to restore accountability to the ELDT system. Professional truckers across America appreciate that Secretary Duffy and Administrator Barrs are listening to the men and women behind the wheel and taking concrete action to raise professional standards and improve safety on our roadways.”