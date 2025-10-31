USDOT cracks down on CDL mills, denies driver shortage

WASHINGTON — The trucking industry is sounding off on U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s announcement to crackdown on CDL mills and his comments on the topic of a driver shortage in the country.

During a press conference on Thursday, Duffy was asked about the enforcement of regulations on non-domiciled drivers and how that would impact trucking.

“There are a lot of Americans who would like to get behind the wheel of a big rig,” Duffy said. “These are and have been, really great paying jobs. But, when you bring someone in who doesn’t have a drivers license, they will drive that truck for a much lower rate or someone who illegally got that license, they’ll drive that rig for a much lower rate. What’s happened in the industry is that they’ve driven their prices down. A lot of companies that have been around for a very long time are now starting to go out of business. I do not buy the idea that there are not enough American truck drivers. To the contrary, there are enough American truck drivers to meet the demands we have in this country. This was concocted in a way to allow people to come into our country to get commercial driver’s licenses unlawfully and then get behind the wheel. I don’t think that is the appropriate approach.”

Truckers Take Their Jobs Seriously

“We have a long history of great American truck drivers,” Duffy said. “Like our air traffic controllers or our pilots, they take their jobs very seriously. What they do on American roads they think is of utmost importance, because it’s not just their lives, it’s the lives of the people around them on our highways and freeways they are concerned about every single day.”

Duffy noted that truckers are “great professionals.”

“I think you’ll see that American truck drivers fill the space when we do what’s right and take out these unlawful drivers,” Duffy said.

Duffy also said that safety should never be compromised.

Tell People How Great Trucking Is

“Never should we put an unqualified driver in big rig, an 18-wheeler, and set them loose on out roads and think that that’s a great solution,” Duffy said. “You’ve seen the videos. People die when we do that. That is not the answer. If you need more drivers, make the case. Tell People how great the industry is, how much you can make in a year by driving a truck. It it will be met by a number of applicants if we need those new truck drivers to come in. I feel very confident that if we take out the unlawful, untrained, non-English speaking drivers, we will not have an issue on the roadways. We will not have issues with our deliveries. Our products will move, but they will move safer because we will have better drivers who are driving those big rigs who have legal licenses and can actually speak the English language.”

American Trucking Associations

The American Trucking Associations (ATA) applauded USDOT and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration for enforcing regulations that “aligns with ATA’s longstanding priority to keep roads safe by enhancing training, testing and licensing standards for CDL-holders.”

Duffy and FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs unveiled new actions to investigate and crack down on fraudulent “CDL mills” and other noncompliant Entry-Level Driver Training (ELDT) programs across the country. Additionally, the agencies pledged to continue their effort to enforce English language proficiency standards as a baseline requirement for operating on our nation’s roadways.

“Proper driver training is the baseline for highway safety, which is why we commend Secretary Duffy and Administrator Barrs for closing dangerous loopholes, enforcing existing regulations, and ensuring that only qualified, well-trained drivers are operating on our nation’s roadways,” said Chris Spear, ATA president, CEO. “Thanks to their leadership, we are making significant strides to root out bad actors and ensure every new commercial driver receives high-quality, consistent training before getting behind the wheel.”

Self-Certification

According to the ATA, currently, CDL schools are allowed to self-certify that their training programs comply with federal ELDT standards before their students test for a commercial driver’s license. These providers are then listed in FMCSA’s Training Provider Registry, which is intended to serve as a trusted resource for drivers and motor carriers. However, the integrity of that system has been undermined by insufficient oversight and enforcement to verify that providers are, in fact, meeting required safety and training standards.

“As the largest national association representing the trucking industry, ATA and its members recognize the critical importance of a trained, qualified driver workforce,” Spear said. “By continuing to partner with the Trump Administration, we can ensure that all drivers meet our high standards of safety and professionalism.”

ATA has repeatedly called for stronger oversight and accountability to eliminate fraudulent or substandard CDL training providers that undermine roadway safety and public confidence. Earlier this month, ATA sent a letter to Congress urging greater federal action to identify and remove noncompliant training providers from FMCSA’s Training Provider Registry as well as strengthen enforcement of ELDT moving forward. In April, ATA also sent a letter to DOT outlining specific enforcement measures needed to strengthen compliance with ELDT requirements and protect the integrity of the training, testing, and licensing processes nationwide.

Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association

“Secretary Duffy and FMCSA Administrator Barrs are right to crack down on CDL mills and the trucking companies that rely on unqualified drivers,” said Todd Spencer, OOIDA president. “Years of misguided ‘driver shortage’ policies have flooded America’s roadways with poorly trained newcomers operating 80,000-pound trucks and innocent motorists are paying the price. Trucking is a skilled profession, not cheap labor. We applaud the Trump Administration’s commitment to restoring standards in trucking that will not only save lives, but help improve professionalism in our industry.”