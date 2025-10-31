TheTrucker.com
Driving while fatigued leads to violent crash, citations on I-80 in Wyoming

By Dana Guthrie -
Driver fatigue named as cause for violent crash in Wyoming. (Photo courtesy Wyoming Highway Patrol)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Driver fatigued named as cause for violent crash in Cheyenne, Wyo. on Wednesday.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP), on Wednesday at approximately 7:22 a.m., the WHP responded to a single vehicle rollover on I-80 in Cheyenne, at mile marker 362. When troopers arrived, they found that a commercial dump truck was eastbound when it began to drift to the right side of the roadway. The truck struck the jersey barrier on the front passenger side, spun, then tripped and rolled off the roadway.

The driver of the truck was wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash and suffered only minor injuries. The driver also admitted to falling asleep at the wheel. After further investigation, the driver was cited with Careless Driving along with multiple commercial violations. No other vehicles were involved and no other injuries were reported.

“The Wyoming Highway Patrol reminds all drivers that driving tired is the same as driving impaired,” WHP said. “Switch with your passenger if possible, or, at the very least, find a safe spot to pull over and get some rest if you are feeling sleepy while driving. Be at your best – get some rest.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

