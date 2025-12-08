Colorado DOT issuing warnings of bad road conditions due to impending bad weather

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is warning travelers to brace and plan accordingly for upcoming winter storms starting today and through the weekend.

It did so via press release on Monday.

CDOT says adverse weather is expected to affect travel throughout the state with significant snowfall and potentially hazardous conditions in the high country, including the I-70 Mountain Corridor, and mountain passes.

The storm is expected to affect a large portion of the state, especially areas west of the Continental Divide. It will bring colder temperatures and heavy snowfall that will cause rapid snow accumulation and icing on road surfaces, even in the mountain valleys.

“Given the expected snowfall amounts and strong winds, travel will be hazardous, especially throughout the mountains,” CDOT stated. “Motorists contemplating heading to the ski slopes this weekend should ensure they are prepared and may want to consider reserving a lodging as evening travel is going to be especially impacted.”

Heavy snowfall will begin midday Monday and continue through Sunday. Portions of the I-70 Mountain Corridor, including Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels, Vail Pass and US 40 over Berthoud Pass may see up to a foot of snow. Northern mountain passes, such as Rabbit Ears on US 40, could see up to two feet of snow. Winds are also forecasted to exceed 50 MPH, which is expected to make conditions more extreme with blowing snow reducing visibility and potentially causing deep drifts across roadways.

“Motorists who plan to travel are urged to ensure their vehicle is Winter Wise, including proper tire tread and a well-stocked emergency kit,” the release stated.

More information, including emergency preparedness checklists for vehicles, is located on the CDOT Winter Wise web page at codot.gov/travel/winter-driving.

CDOT also urges motorists to travel with caution, as they will encounter delays due to adverse weather, difficult driving conditions and potential road closures. Heavy accumulations of snow will likely mean winter operations will be required to keep mountain passes safe for the traveling public. Travelers are urged to visit COtrip.org, the COtrip Planner app or the new I-70 Mountain Corridor travel page for real-time conditions.

Stay Informed:

Road conditions and travel information: COtrip.org

Sign up for project or travel alerts: bit.ly/COalerts

I-70-specific information: I-70 Mountain Corridor

Connect with us on social media: X at coloradodot and Facebook at coloradodot