Interstate partners with Wreaths Across America

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Interstate Moving | Relocation | Logistics is supporting Wreaths Across America (WAA) in its annual mission to remember, honor, and teach.

“It is our privilege to honor the drivers and Wreaths Across America every year,” said Kris Edney, director of service center operations, Interstate. “Supporting this mission is a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by those who served and the importance of coming together as a community to show our gratitude.”

This heartfelt initiative unites communities across the nation each December in ceremonies that pay tribute to the nation’s fallen heroes and educate future generations about the true cost of freedom.

Saluting America’s Heroes

On Dec. 12 over 200 participants will be present to execute this annual initiative. Interstate employees, their families, and community partners, including the new Driver Ambassador, CJ3 Foundation, will gather at the company’s Springfield headquarters to salute and send off over 70 drivers, who will deliver wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery and other area cemeteries, joining thousands of volunteers nationwide who carry forward Wreaths Across America’s legacy of remembrance.

“CJ3 Foundation is proud to serve as the 2025 Interstate Driver Ambassador,” said Eric Thomas, CJ3. “Many of the drivers are Veterans, so this is another great way to connect with them and honor them for their service.”

For many years, Interstate has been proud to assist Wreaths Across America by providing truck staging, transportation, and volunteer support. This partnership reflects Interstate’s deep respect for military families, government agencies, and for the broader service community the company has served for more than eight decades.

Members of the community are warmly invited to join the send-off event on December 12 in Springfield and to witness the convoy’s departure; a powerful display of holiday spirit seasoned with unity and gratitude.

To learn more about Wreaths Across America and how to get involved, click here.