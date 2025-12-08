Delaware police ID victim in fatal hit-and-run

A fatal hit-and-run crash is still somewhat of a mystery for the Delaware State Police (DSP), but a victim has been identified.

DSP has identified 42-year-old Joseph Constantino, of Bear, Delaware, as the man who died from injuries sustained in a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash Saturday morning in Wilmington, according to an updated release.

The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the crash, and is seeking the public’s help.

“Anyone who witnessed the crash, has surveillance or dash-camera footage, or has relevant information about the vehicle involved is asked to contact Master Corporal R. Kunicki at (302) 365-8417,” the release stated. “Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.”