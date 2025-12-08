TheTrucker.com
International recalls over 600 trucks

By Dana Guthrie -
Over 600 International trucks recalled for safety concerns.

WASHINGTON — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is reporting recalls impacting over 600 trucks from International Motors.

Impacted Trucks

International Motors LLC (International) is recalling certain:

  • 2016-2023 Lonestar.
  • 2018 8600.
  • 2018-2023 LT.
  • 2021-2026 MV.
  • 2022-2023 RH.
  • 2023-2026 HX.
  • 2025-2026 HV.

Electrical noise and low signal to the power line carrier may cause the ECU to incorrectly process commands or stop working.

Remedy

International will work with Bendix to reprogram the ECU, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Jan. 19, 2026. Owners may contact International’s customer service at 1-800-448-7825. International’s number for this recall is 25525. Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) involved in this recall are searchable here.

The recall comes on the heels of a different recall impacting certain International models earlier this month.

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

