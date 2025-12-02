TheTrucker.com
Relay Payments and TA join forces for zero-fraud fuel payments

By Dana Guthrie -
TA and Relay Payments partner to launch fraud‑free digital fuel payments in the U.S. (Photo courtesy TA)

ATLANTA, Ga., WESTLAKE, Ohio — Relay Payments and TravelCenters of America (TA) are announcing Relay is now accepted nationwide at TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express locations.

“Our carrier customers have been asking for Relay acceptance at TA,” said Michael Stuewe, senior vice president, fleet sales, TA. “Now, we’re delivering on that with Relay’s digital fuel payments that make fueling quicker, easier, and more secure.

Drivers and fleets can pay for diesel fuel and Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) at the pump and in-store using Relay’s cardless, digital experience. Participating locations are searchable in the Relay app, helping drivers quickly find fueling along their routes.

Fast and Secure Payments

“TA is an essential stop for our fleets and drivers,” said Ryan Droege, CEO and co‑founder of Relay. “Extending Relay acceptance to TA’s network ensures our customers have a fast, secure way to pay wherever the road takes them.”

According to the press release, for drivers and fleets, Relay’s cardless solution streamlines fueling and eliminates risk of fraud due to fuel-card skimming. Operations departments now have more control and less manual work through a fully digital process. Customers are backed by Relay’s 24/7/365 U.S.-based Customer Support team, helping minimize wait times and maximize hours of service.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

