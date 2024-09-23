Relay Payments expands its fraud-free digital network

ATLANTA — Partnering with a prominent national truckstop like Love’s will give Relay Payments another leg up for a business that is not even six years old yet. Relay Payments , the fintech company modernizing payments for the trucking and logistics industries, is announced via media release its integration with Love’s Travel Stops, broadening its fraud-free digital payment network. According to the release issued,since launching its fuel payments solution in 2023, Relay is now used by more than 400,000 drivers and 100,000 carriers for secure, over-the-road payments, including fuel, scales, cash advances, and lumpers. Relay’s customers include the country’s largest carriers and logistics companies, including Schneider, Coyote Logistics, and Old Dominion. Adding Love’s Travel Stops to its network, alongside Pilot, Maverik, Yesway, AMBEST, Onvo, and more, marks a significant step toward modernizing over-the-road payments for the trucking industry. As a result of its rapid adoption, Relay has now processed millions of transactions with zero instances of fraud. “Relay’s acceptance at leading fueling stops speaks to the rapid adoption of our solutions and the industry’s need for a comprehensive and secure digital payment network,” said CEO Ryan Droege. “Our mission is to build an end-to-end digital payments network designed specifically for the trucking and logistics industry, helping fleets and drivers keep more of their earnings and reduce frustrations.” When using Relay for fuel payments, carriers and drivers benefit from: A nationwide payment network that protects companies from fraud;

A comprehensive suite of over-the-road digital payments for fuel, scales, and lumpers that increases hours of service and improves the driver experience;

A 24/7, U.S.-based customer service team that answers the phone in under 30 seconds. “At Gulf Relay, we thoroughly vet new vendors to ensure they help us save time and money,” said Andy Vanzant, Chief Operating Officer at Gulf Relay. “Relay Payments has not only met our expectations but exceeded them, and our drivers love using Relay at their favorite Love’s locations across the country. Relay has set a new standard for how our drivers pay for goods and services over the road.