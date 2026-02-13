Disabled semi hit by another semi truck, kills one in Louisiana

NATCHITOCHES PARISH – One trucker is dead after being hit by another trucker while changing a flat on his rig.

The crash occurred on Thursday afternoon at approximately 1:39 p.m.

That is when Louisiana State Police (LSP) responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 49 near Mile Post 140. The crash claimed the life of 25-year-old Dejuan D. Dickerson of Highland Park, Mich.

Police say the initial investigation revealed that a 2025 Freightliner was stopped on the southbound shoulder of I-49. The driver (pedestrian) of the Freightliner was attempting to change a flat tire on the vehicle.

According to the LSP news release, a southbound 2023 Freightliner drifted onto the southbound shoulder, struck the left side of the 2025 Freightliner and impacted Dickerson.

Dickerson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the 2023 Freightliner, who was restrained, sustained minor injuries.

Routine toxicology sample were obtained and submitted for analysis.

LSP says charges are pending.