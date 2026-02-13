Driver identified in Alabama single-truck fatality

DALE COUNTY, Ala. — Officials in Alabama have confirmed the identity of a trucker that was killed on Thursday morning.
According to a report from Wiregrass Daily News, the Dale County Coroner John Cawley has identified a man who died in an accident on U.S. 231 north in Dale County Thursday morning.
The Sebastian, Florida native has been identified as Evelio DeJesus, 58.
DeJesus was involved in a single-vehicle crash in his commercial truck early Thursday morning which shut down both northbound lanes of U.S. 231 near the 48 mile marker in Dale County.
The crash happened around 6:30 a.m.Thursday.
Officials said the truck was carrying iron oxide, which spilled around the crash site. Authorities confirmed the material was not considered hazardous.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.