Driver identified in Alabama single-truck fatality

DALE COUNTY, Ala. — Officials in Alabama have confirmed the identity of a trucker that was killed on Thursday morning.

According to a report from Wiregrass Daily News, the Dale County Coroner John Cawley has identified a man who died in an accident on U.S. 231 north in Dale County Thursday morning.

The Sebastian, Florida native has been identified as Evelio DeJesus, 58.

DeJesus was involved in a single-vehicle crash in his commercial truck early Thursday morning which shut down both northbound lanes of U.S. 231 near the 48 mile marker in Dale County.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m.Thursday.

Officials said the truck was carrying iron oxide, which spilled around the crash site. Authorities confirmed the material was not considered hazardous.