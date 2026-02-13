Two dead in Louisiana crash involving pair of Freightliner trucks

WEST MONROE, La. – Two people are dead after a crash involving two semi trucks in Louisiana.

THe crash occurred on Thursday shortly after 10:00 a.m. That is when Troopers with Louisiana State Police (LSP) began investigating a fatal crash involving two commercial motor vehicles (CMV) on Interstate 20 just west of Louisiana Highway 3249 (Well Road). According to a crash report from the incident claimed the lives of 46-year-old Clinton Warren of Vina, Alabama, and 45-year-old Constance Mitchell of Empire, Alabama.

LSP says its initial investigation revealed that Warren was traveling west in the right westbound lane of Interstate 20 in a white 2013 Freightliner, pulling a manufactured home. At the same time, a blue 2012 Freightliner, pulling a box trailer, was traveling west on Interstate 20 in the left lane. For reasons still under investigation, Warren veered left and struck the blue Freightliner. After the initial impact, both CMVs veered left, entered the median, and struck the Vancil Road overpass bridge support.

Warren, who was unrestrained, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. Mitchell, who was a passenger in the white Freightliner, was also unrestrained and died at the scene. The driver of the blue Freightliner, who was properly restrained, received minor injuries. Although impairment is not suspected, routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.