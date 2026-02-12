Industry veteran Gary Hicok joins Einride’s board of directors

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN — Einride is announcing Gary Hicok, a former NVIDIA senior executive with more than 25 years of leadership and autonomous technology experience, will be appointed to its board of directors.

“This appointment underscores Einride’s extensive technical expertise and leadership within autonomous freight and its distinctive go-to-market strategy,” Einride said.

Gary Hicok

According to an Einride press release, Hicok is widely recognized for his role in building and scaling NVIDIA’s automotive, mobile, and platform businesses during a period of rapid growth and technological transformation. His career combines deep engineering expertise with executive leadership across large-scale global organizations and emerging AI-driven markets.

“Einride is solving an industry-scale problem the right way. Its platform approach unlocks partnerships, accelerates innovation, and makes electrified and autonomous freight real,” Hicok said. “I’ve watched many smart companies struggle with doing everything in house. It doesn’t scale or leverage the expertise of the industry, whereas Einride’s approach does. I believe its approach is built to win.”

Background with NVIDIA

“Gary’s expertise and experience in building high-performing teams tackling the most advanced technology development will be instrumental for us as we continue to scale and cement our leadership position within autonomous freight technology,” said Roozbeh Charli, chief executive of Einride. “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built so far, and I’m excited for what we’ll achieve together with Gary’s unique experience.”

According to the release, at NVIDIA, Hicok led automotive hardware and systems, overseeing the NVIDIA DRIVE platforms, now a cornerstone of autonomous vehicle computing and safety-critical automotive AI worldwide. He previously served as senior vice president of the mobile business unit, leading the development of the Tegra processor platform for next-generation mobile and in-vehicle computing. Hicok also led the Core Logic Business Unit, strengthening NVIDIA’s foundational platform architecture.

“Gary brings deep, hands-on experience scaling autonomous technology through critical partnerships across the automotive and technological ecosystem,” said Robert Falck, founder and executive chairman, Einride. “Working alongside the Einride team, his perspective on building and scaling safety-critical platforms with industry partners will strengthen our ability to deploy autonomy globally. We’re pleased to welcome him to the Board.”