Dry van spot rates rise sharply during Thanksgiving week

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Although broker-posted spot rates in the Truckstop.com system declined for refrigerated equipment and barely moved in flatbed during Thanksgiving week, dry van spot rates powered the overall market rate to its strongest increase in eight weeks.

Dry van spot rates posted their strongest gain since mid-year during the week ending Nov. 28,” FTR said. ‘The moves were typical for Thanksgiving weeks, which generally see strong dry van increases, declines in refrigerated, and little change in flatbed.”

Total Spot Loads

Total load activity plunged 46.2%, which is in a typical range for decreases during Thanksgiving week. Although Thanksgiving was in the same relative spot during November last year, a calendar quirk pushed Thanksgiving into week 48 in 2024’s Truckstop.com data. The result is that load volume was about 37% lower than during week 47 in 2024. However, compared to last year’s Thanksgiving week (week 48), total volume was up almost 15%. Truck postings dropped 17.2% during the holiday week, and the Market Demand Index – the ratio of loads to trucks – fell to its lowest level since late December last year.

Total Spot Rates

The total market broker-posted rate increased 2.5 cents after rising close to 2 cents during the previous week. Rates were more than 2% higher than they were during 2024’s week 47 and close to 3% higher than during last year’s Thanksgiving week. Historically, dry van rates usually continued rising in the week following Thanksgiving in recent years while refrigerated and flatbed spot rates are less consistent.

Dry Van Spot Rates

Dry van spot rates jumped just over 13 cents, which is the largest week-over-week increase since the week ended July 4. Rates were nearly 8% higher than in 2024’s week 47 and almost 5% higher than in last year’s Thanksgiving week. Dry van loads fell 39.5% during the holiday week. Volume was more than 30% below 2024’s week 47 level but more than 12% higher than in last year’s Thanksgiving week.

Refrigerated Spot Rates

Refrigerated spot rates declined nearly 4 cents after increasing almost 6 cents in the prior week. Rates were 2.5% below 2024’s week but more than 6% higher than in last year’s Thanksgiving week. Refrigerated loads dropped 37.3%. Load volume was about 49% below 2024’s week 47 but a much more moderate 12% below that in last year’s Thanksgiving week.

Flatbed Spot Rates

Flatbed spot rates were essentially flat week over week, ticking up just a tenth of a cent after rising more than 1 cent during the previous week. Rates were more than 3% higher than in 2024’s week 47 and a little less than 3% higher than in last year’s Thanksgiving week. Flatbed loads plunged 53.0%. Load volume was about 36% below that in 2024’s week 47 but more than 32% higher than during last year’s Thanksgiving week.