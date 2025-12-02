Trucker facing charges after road rage incident in Missouri

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Authorities in Missouri announced an arrest of a Miami man in connection with a road rage incident involving a pair of truckers.

Michel Quintana-Betancourt, 46, of Miami was arrested, according to a release issued by Jefferson County, Mo. Sheriff Dave Marshak.

JCSO’s release stated that at approximately 8:03 a.m. Monday morning the county’s 911 received an emergency call from a shooting victim. Authorities say when they arrived they took Quintana-Betancourt into custody without incident.

Detectives say Quintana-Betancourt allegedly fired and AR-15 style firearm from the cab of his truck at the victim’s truck while the two semis were traveling northbound on Interstate 55 between Pevely and Barnhart. The victim, who has not been identified was struck once and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Quintana-Betancourt is being held without bond.