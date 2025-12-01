Thanksgiving weekend snowstorm keeps Indiana troopers busy

Holiday traffic was busy enough, without a winter weather event.

But Indiana State Police (ISP) had more to deal with than normal traffic. According to a release issued on Sunday night, the snowstorm that settled over Northwest Indiana during Thanksgiving weekend “created challenging travel conditions and a high volume of calls for Lowell District troopers.”

ISP reports that between Saturday at 10:00 a.m. and Sunday at 10:00 a.m., troopers handled a significant number of weather-related incidents across the region.

Incidents included:

• 120 slide-offs (no reported damage)

• 84 total crashes

• 7 of those crashes involved reported injuries

• 40 motorist assists

• 10 abandoned vehicles checked

Of those totals, 39 crashes, 68 slide-offs, and 16 motorist assists occurred on I-65 between Crown Point and Remington, with additional incidents spread across I-80/94 from the Illinois state line to the Michigan state line.

The release also stated that late Sunday morning, troopers responded to a crash on Interstate 80 in Hammond where the driver was later pronounced deceased. Preliminary information indicates the driver experienced a medical emergency while operating the vehicle. The collision itself is not believed to have caused the fatality, as family members were present in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

“Many of the incidents troopers responded to could have been prevented,” the release stated. “Excessive speed for conditions and following too closely remained two leading contributors to the majority of crashes and slide-offs. The Indiana State Police continue to urge all motorists to practice defensive winter driving by reducing speed, increasing following distance, and giving yourself more time to stop and react.”

The safety of every driver, passenger, and first responder on the roadway depends on responsible decision-making behind the wheel,” ISP added. “As fall ends and winter approaches, the Indiana State Police remind travelers to prepare vehicles for cold weather, monitor changing conditions, and drive with caution.”