Three injured in Missouri crash involving semi truck

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — Three individuals, including a 7-year-old child were injured in an accident in Missouri on Monday evening that involved an 18-wheeler.

According to a Missouri crash report, a semi truck and a 2026 Kia Sportage were traveling northbound on U.S. 61 in Lincoln County, Mo. when the semi truck was passing the Kia in the left lane. The driver of the semi truck, which was unidentified, changed lanes from the left lane to the right and struck the Kia.

Those injured were a 33-year-old male who was listed as the driver as well as a 32-year-old female passenger and the 7-year-old child. The adults suffered moderate injuries and the child suffered what the MSHP classified as minor injuries.

All three were from Waterloo, Iowa.