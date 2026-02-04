Truck Parking Club reaches 4,000 locations nationwide

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Truck Parking Club (TPC) has reached 4,000 Property Member locations across 49 states, adding 1,000 locations in just three months.

“Reaching 4,000 locations in under three years proves the model works,” said Evan Shelley, co-founder, CEO, TPC. “Now we’re scaling it. “10,000 locations by the end of this year isn’t aspirational, it’s the plan. Every day we’re onboarding new properties, signing enterprise fleet deals, and putting drivers in suitable, reservable spaces instead of highway ramps. The infrastructure already exists across this country. We’re unlocking it.”

Targeting 10,000 Truck Parking Spots

The platform now offers over 66,000 instantly reservable truck parking spaces and has set a target of 10,000 locations by the end of 2026.

According to a company press release, the milestone reflects accelerating adoption across the trucking industry. 92 of the top 100 carriers in the United States now use Truck Parking Club.

“The growth addresses an industry-wide shortage of 1.7 million parking spaces, a deficit that costs the trucking industry over $100 billion annually and forces drivers to spend nearly an hour each day searching for parking,” TPC said. “Rather than waiting on new construction at $100,000–$200,000 per space, Truck Parking Club activates existing private spaces immediately through its technology platform.”

Enterprise Adoption

According to the release, Truck Parking Club does more than individual driver bookings. Fleets now use the platform for drop trailer programs, strategic positioning near shippers and receivers, long-term asset storage, and HOS optimization, all without long-term leases or the overhead of managing dozens of property owner relationships. Centralized billing and a dedicated fleet sales team make the platform operationally simple at scale.

Property Member Ecosystem

“The platform’s supply growth is driven by property owners who monetize vacant or underutilized space with no upfront costs, no contracts and full control over pricing and availability,” TPC said. “Truck Parking Club handles all customer service, bookings, payments, payouts, billing, reporting, and even provides free premium signage and marketing materials. Property Members include trucking companies, warehouses, storage facilities, tow truck companies, CDL schools, truck repair shops, truck stops, truck parking operators, industrial outdoor storage and commercial property owners.”

24/7 Support and Automation Built for Trucking

All bookings are backed by 24/7/365 customer service staffed by former truck drivers, guaranteed payments for Property Members, automated gate access controls and up to $25,000 in damage coverage – a service model that removes friction on both sides of the marketplace, according to the release.