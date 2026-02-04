Missouri crash injures 2 drivers on Interstate 70

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Two drivers suffered minor injuries when she was involved in a crash with a semi truck in Missouri.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), a 21-year old woman from Florissant, Mo. lost control of her 2010 Toyota Corolla causing the left rear portion of her vehicle to strike the front right of a 2024 Freightliner driven by a 35-year-old man from Gainesville, Mo.

Both vehicles were traveling westbound on Interstate 70 at New Florissant Road.

Police say the Corolla spun and the front of the Freightliner and was struck in the driver’s side.

The woman was transported to Barnes-Jewish hospital