Application period now open for TCA scholarships

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) is announcing the TCA Scholarship fund application period is officially open and will run through Friday, March 20.

“TCA’s scholarship program is a powerful example of our members investing in the future of the truckload industry,” said Joey Hogan, TCA Scholarship Fund Committee chair and Covenant Logistics board member. “With the continued support of our donors and the inclusion of junior colleges, this program delivers real value to TCA members. I encourage everyone to share this opportunity with their employees and families.”

The program is accepting applicants from full-time students attending accredited two-year programs at junior colleges as well as four-year accredited colleges. Scholarship monies will be awarded for 2026-2027 academic year.

TCA Scholarship Fund

“For over 50 years, the TCA Scholarship Fund has been helping students with connections to the truckload industry,” TCA said. “Much of the program’s support comes from within the truckload TCA family—companies and individuals who are committed to our truckload community’s future. The fund awards up to $6,250 per year, per full-time four-year college student and up to $2,000 per full-time two-year college student. In the current 2025-2026 academic year, the TCA Scholarship Fund’s Board of Trustees awarded a record 62 students scholarships totaling over $175,000.”

Scholarship Application Requirements

Any student in good standing (minimum grade point average of 3.0) who will be attending an accredited, four-year or two-year college or university as a freshman, sophomore, junior, or senior, and who is either the child, grandchild, or spouse of an employee or is an employee of a TCA member company or is the child, grandchild, or spouse of an independent contractor or an independent contractor affiliated with a TCA member company is encouraged to apply.

“The TCA Scholarship Fund is an incredible member benefit and a great way to engage employees and their families,” said Zander Gambill, TCA’s vice president of membership & outreach. “I encourage all carriers and associate members to spread the word and take advantage of this opportunity.”

More information and the application are located here.

Please reach out to OFIC directly at [email protected] with any inquiries on the application process.