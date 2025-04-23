62 students to receive scholarships totaling over $175,000 from TCA Scholarship Fund

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) is naming its 2025-26 TCA Scholarship Fund recipients who collectively will be receiving a total of $176,725.
“The TCA Scholarship Fund remains one of the most valuable initiatives offered through TCA membership, providing an opportunity to give back and honor the legacy and future of the truckload industry,” said TCA Scholarship Fund Chairman Joey Hogan of Covenant Logistics. “In the face of economic challenges, we were able to provide over $176,000 in scholarship monies which reflects TCA’s strong commitment to this important program.”
Providing Aid Since 1973
Since 1973, the fund has been providing scholarships to students associated with the trucking industry. Each scholarship recipient must be a student in good standing attending a four-year or two-year college or university and must be associated with a TCA member company.
Endowed Named Scholarships to Four-Year University Recipients
- Katie Pulliam – Greater Omaha Express, NAIT Scholarship – $6,250
- Aadya Menon – NFI Interactive Logistics, John Kaburick Scholarship – $4,500
- Michael Henretty Jr. – Werner Enterprises, Inc., Darrel Clark Wilson III Scholarship – $3,250
- Jorkaeff Nogales – Bennett Motor Express, Kai Norris Scholarship – $3,250
- Nicholas Farrell – Load One, LLC, Thomas Welby Scholarship – $3,250
- Joe Smith III – Western Dairy Transport, LLC, Stoney Reese Stubbs Scholarship – $3,250
- Kaden Buatte – Prime Inc., Robert Low Scholarship – $3,250
- Annika Waltenberg – Bison Transport, Robert D. Penner Scholarship – $3,250
- Jennifer Miranda – Tucker Freights Lines, Thomas R. Schilli Scholarship – $3,250
- Kalee O’Brien – Paschall Truck Lines, Inc., Thomas R. Schilli Scholarship – $3,250
- Jorleney Aguirre – Landstar Transportation Logistics, Inc., Keith Tuttle Scholarship – $3,250
- Gitali Jain – NFI Interactive Logistics, Tom Kretsinger, Jr. Scholarship – $3,250
- Emily Ritenour – Werner Enterprises, Inc., Bill Giroux Scholarship – $3,250
- Caleb Studdie – Central Oregon Truck Company, Bill Giroux Scholarship – $3,250
- Brianna Telles Fernandez – Covenant Transport Services, Bill Giroux Scholarship – $3,250
Four-Year University Scholarship Recipients at $2,725 Each
- Emma Bowden — Roehl Transport Inc.
- Kennedy Buatte — Prime Inc.
- Teigen Wormstadt — Fortune Transportation Company, Inc.
- Hong Han — Kriska Holdings
- Gurjaan Rai — Bison Transport
- Sebastian Ruiz — S&H Express
- Matthew Tlapanco — Knight-Swift Transportation
- Ganella Adams — Brown Trucking Co.
- Kaitlyn Huff — J.J. Keller & Associates, Inc.
- Gabrielle McClister — Landstar Transportation Logistics, Inc.
- Andrea Mistichelli — NFI Interactive Logistics
- Caleb Moore — J.J. Keller & Associates, Inc.
- Zachary Polubinski — Spur Freight / AIT
- Hannah Sherer — Knight-Swift Transportation
- Kathrinne Sugandi — Millis Transfer, Inc.
- Jack Rogers — Don Hummer Trucking Corp
- Alec Schaublin — Thomas E. Keller Trucking, Inc.
- Brandon Stice — CFI
- Uriel Aguillon — Hendrickson
- Cooper Calvert — Paschall Truck Lines, Inc.
- Parnoor Singh Gill — Bison Transport
- Isabella Ivins — TCI Transportation Services Inc.
- Robert Tolhurst — Bison Transport
- Antonio Verdugo — TCI Transportation Services Inc.
- Brett Faccio — Buchanan Hauling & Rigging, Inc.
- Ethan Moore — Halvor Lines, Inc.
- Isaac Crespo — NFI Interactive Logistics
- Roberto Rodriguez — Landstar Transportation Logistics, Inc.
- Sadisha Widyalankara — Bison Transport
- Theresa Stephens — McLeod Software
- Kevin White — Prime Inc.
- Drew Merritt — Hendrickson
- Isilma Villalta — Roehl Transport Inc.
- Firas Elkhattabi — Boyle Transportation
- Chase Gugliuzza — TCI Transportation Services Inc.
- Jeremiah Mathew — Stevens Transport Inc.
- Logan Dudley — Knight-Swift Transportation
- Kendrick Brown — NFI Interactive Logistics
- Madeline Falknor — Fremont Contract Carriers, Inc.
- Lillian Maddox — Covenant Transport Services
- Isabella Yust — CFI
Two-Year College Scholarship Recipients at $2,000 Each
- Alanna Severson — Marten Transport, Ltd.
- Carson Kunze — Grand Island Express, Inc.
- Mabel Ornelas — Arlo G. Lott Trucking, Inc.
- Lucas Brooks — Givens Transportation Inc.
- Clare Phillips — Werner Enterprises, Inc.
- Jacob Greene — Covenant Transport Services
The application process was managed by the Ohio Foundation of Independent Colleges (OFIC). A selection committee, established by OFIC, scored the applicants, taking into considering the applicant’s GPA, major, extracurricular activities, hours worked, and more.