ACT Research: U.S. trailer order intake at 21.2k units in March

U.S. trailer orders reach 21,200 Units in March.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — March net trailer orders, just below 21.2k units, were up nearly 21% from February and 63% above the lackluster level accepted in March 2024, according to this month’s issue of ACT Research’s State of the Industry: U.S. Trailers report.

“March’s net order intake puts the Q1’25 tally at 62.7k units, 29% higher than Q1’24 bookings,” said Jennifer McNealy, director–CV market research & publications at ACT Research. “While good news, we caution that the industry’s annual period of seasonally stronger order months is ending, and weaker intake months are expected as we move into the late spring/summer, amid tariff uncertainty that is likely extending the ‘pause’ on ordering decisions.”

According to McNealy, for only the fifth time in nearly a year, order intake outpaced build, and by about 4,000 units.

“As a result, backlogs expanded 4.5% sequentially but were down 24% against 2024’s backdrop,” McNealy said.

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

