ACT Research: US trailer orders delayed amid tariff ambiguity

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Research indicates that February net trailer orders, just below 18.2k units, were down 17% from January and 13% below the level accepted in February 2024, according to this month’s issue of ACT Research’s State of the Industry: U.S. Trailers report.

“Net orders are signaling that the worst of the downturn may be in the rearview mirror,” said Jennifer McNealy, Director–CV Market Research & Publications at ACT Research. “However, we caution that the industry’s annual period of seasonally stronger order months is ending, and weaker intake months are expected as we move into the late spring/summer, amid tariff uncertainty that is likely extending the ‘pause’ on ordering decisions.”

“We’re hearing from those on the trailer industry’s frontlines that general economic concerns in the face of tariff ambiguity and its ongoing impact on the freight markets are causing customers to delay ordering. With weak profits and still-soft freight rates, fleet decision makers are reluctant to pull-the-trigger on large capital investments until the dust settles and the operating environment becomes clearer,” McNealy concluded.

