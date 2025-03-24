RacTrac targets 100th high-flow diesel store in 2025

ATLANTA — As RaceTrac readies to exhibit at the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) in Louisville, Ky., the company announced it will open it’s 100th high-flow diesel store for professional drivers later this spring.

RacTrac issued a media release on Monday saying that the timeline is subject to change based on construction, the company is targeting one of three soon-to-open travel centers including Tarrant City, Ala.; Monroe, N.C. or Texarkana, Texas as the company’s 100th addition to its high-flow diesel network.

“Operating our own fleet gives us firsthand knowledge of what it takes to keep trucks on the road and profitable for their operators,” said Nick LaFalce, marketing manager for RaceTrac’s Travel Center and commercial fleet sales program. “At MATS 2025, we’re eager to connect with other trucking companies and demonstrate how RaceTrac and RaceWay can be valuable partners, offering convenient locations, competitive fuel pricing, broad payment acceptance, and services tailored to the specific requirements of the trucking industry.”

Their presence at MATS is to underscore their expansion to better serve the trucking industry, according to its release, which will feature such things as high-flow diesel lanes as well as increased truck parking.